* Castor seed future market was closed today on account of EID. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,275.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,257.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 000.00 High 000.00 Low 000.00 Close 000.00 Previous close 4,697.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:47 20Aug12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- August 20 * Castor seed future market remain closed n account of EID. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 35,000-0,36,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 825-0,870 versus 820-0,860 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 000.00 At 1210 local time 000.00 Previous close 4,697.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 20 August 2012 13:47:57RTRS {C}ENDS