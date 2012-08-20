Shanghai steel falls for 9th day on weak demand outlook, pressures iron ore
* Any upside in Dalian iron ore futures seen limited -analyst
* Castor seed future market was closed today on account of EID. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,275.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,257.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 000.00 High 000.00 Low 000.00 Close 000.00 Previous close 4,697.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:47 20Aug12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- August 20 * Castor seed future market remain closed n account of EID. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 35,000-0,36,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 825-0,870 versus 820-0,860 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 000.00 At 1210 local time 000.00 Previous close 4,697.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 20 August 2012 13:47:57RTRS {C}ENDS
June 6 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0205 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.840 110.45 +0.56 Sing dlr 1.380 1.3814 +0.10 Taiwan d