* Castor seed future September contract declined sharply to closed at lower circuit due to profit selling from bull operators. December contract opened today which also showed bearish trend due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,245.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,312.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open 4,650.00 4,905.00 High 4,715.00 4,915.00 Low 4,535.00 4,810.00 Close 4,535.00 4,850.00 Previous close 4,656.00 ---- -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:35 22Aug12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- August 22 * Castor seed future September contract declined sharply in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 70,000-0,71,000 versus 60,000-0,61,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 815-0,855 versus 830-0,876 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 4,650.00 At 1230 local time 4,575.00 Previous close 4,697.00