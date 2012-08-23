* Castor seed future September contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a firm note due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,087.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,245.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open 4,490.00 n.q. High 4,660.00 n.q. Low 4,442.00 n.q. Close 4,595.00 n.q. Previous close 4,535.00 4,850.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:08 23Aug12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- August 23 * Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a weak note, moved up in the early trades due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 70,000-0,71,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 780-0,820 versus 815-0,855 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open 4,490.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 4,600.00 n.q. Previous close 4,535.00 4,850.00