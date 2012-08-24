* Castor seed future September contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,205.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,087.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open 4,615.00 n.q. High 4,656.00 n.q. Low 4,510.00 n.q. Close 4,534.00 n.q. Previous close 4,595.00 4,850.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 60,000-61,000 versus 70,000-71,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 810-848 versus 780-820 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open 4,615.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 4,586.00 n.q. Previous close 4,595.00 4,850.00