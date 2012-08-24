MEDIA-Samsung to invest 50 bln rupees to expand Noida plant in India - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Castor seed future September contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,205.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,087.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open 4,615.00 n.q. High 4,656.00 n.q. Low 4,510.00 n.q. Close 4,534.00 n.q. Previous close 4,595.00 4,850.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 60,000-61,000 versus 70,000-71,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 810-848 versus 780-820 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open 4,615.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 4,586.00 n.q. Previous close 4,595.00 4,850.00
MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - No one told Indian banks about the capital market conspiracy. While advisers in the United States, Japan and China are being accused of "tacit collusion" for charging high underwriting fees, their Indian counterparts are working for almost free. Advisers selling up to $2.3 billion of stock for State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, may take home a token one rupee – equivalent to $0.015.