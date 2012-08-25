* Castor seed future September contract declined sharply due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,155.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,205.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open 4,534.00 n.q. High 4,562.00 n.q. Low 4,401.00 n.q. Close 4,401.00 n.q. Previous close 4,534.00 4,850.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:18 25Aug12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- August 25 * Castor seed future September contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 40,000-0,41,000 versus 60,000-0,61,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 790-0,837 versus 810-0,848 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open 4,534.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 4,542.00 n.q. Previous close 4,534.00 4,850.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Saturday, 25 August 2012 13:18:45RTRS {EN}ENDS