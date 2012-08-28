Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-August 28 * Castor seed future September contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 30,000-0,31,000 versus 50,000-0,51,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 760-0,800 versus 780-0,825 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open 4,185.00 n.q. At 1200 local time 4,210.00 n.q. Previous close 4,269.00 4,850.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- August 28 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.00 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Aug. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1200 local time n.q. Previous close ------