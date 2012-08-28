* Castor seed future September contract firmed up due to speculative buying at lower level. December contract declined due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,980.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,082.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open 4,185.00 4,605.00 High 4,310.00 4,605.00 Low 4,141.00 4,600.00 Close 4,308.00 4,600.00 Previous close 4,269.00 4,850.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Castor seed future September contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 30,000-0,31,000 versus 50,000-0,51,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 760-0,800 versus 780-0,825 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open 4,185.00 n.q. At 1200 local time 4,210.00 n.q. Previous close 4,269.00 4,850.00