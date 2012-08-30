* Castor seed future September contract improved due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,935.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 4,045.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open 4,170.00 n.q. High 4,305.00 n.q. Low 4,145.00 n.q. Close 4,262.00 n.q. Previous close 4,184.00 4,600.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:02 30Aug12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- August 30 * Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 25,000-0,26,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 740-0,810 versus 770-0,815 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open 4,170.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 4,171.00 n.q. Previous close 4,184.00 4,600.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 30 August 2012 15:02:56RTRS {C}ENDS