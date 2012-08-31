* Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a firm note, declined sharply in the early trades due to selling pressure from beat operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 30,000-0,31,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 760-0,820 versus 740-0,810 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open 4,265.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 4,152.00 n.q. Previous close 4,262.00 4,600.00