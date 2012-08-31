* Castor seed future September-December contracts declined sharply due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 4,030.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,935.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open 4,265.00 4,535.00 High 4,285.00 4,575.00 Low 4,152.00 4,452.00 Close 4,152.00 4,452.00 Previous close 4,262.00 4,600.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a firm note, declined sharply in the early trades due to selling pressure from beat operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 30,000-0,31,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 760-0,820 versus 740-0,810 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open 4,265.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 4,152.00 n.q. Previous close 4,262.00 4,600.00