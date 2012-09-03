BRIEF-Canara Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 pct from June 7
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future September contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 20,000-0,21,000 versus 21,000-0,22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 720-0,775 versus 730-0,805 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open 3,970.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,960.00 n.q. Previous close 4,028.00 4,319.00
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE, June 06The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35500 ICS-201(B22mm) 36400 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37300 ICS-202(26mm) 43100 ICS-105(26mm) 33400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)