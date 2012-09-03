* Castor seed future September contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 20,000-0,21,000 versus 21,000-0,22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 720-0,775 versus 730-0,805 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open 3,970.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,960.00 n.q. Previous close 4,028.00 4,319.00