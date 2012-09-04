* Castor seed future September contract, after opened on a weak note, improved in the early trades due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 15,000-0,16,000 versus 20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 715-0,760 versus 720-0,775 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open 3,886.00 n.q. At 1200 local time 3,920.00 n.q. Previous close 3,916.00 4,200.00