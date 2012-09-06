* Castor seed future September contract remained flat on alternate bouts of buying and selling. December contract firmed up due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,715.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,822.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open 3,920.00 4,185.00 High 3,985.00 4,287.00 Low 3,872.00 4,170.00 Close 3,929.00 4,229.00 Previous close 3,929.00 4,218.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:34 06Sep12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- September 06 * Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 15,000-0,16,000 versus 15,000-0,16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 700-0,765 versus 720-0,785 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open 3,920.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,926.00 n.q. Previous close 3,929.00 4,218.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 06 September 2012 14:34:57RTRS {C}ENDS