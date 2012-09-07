* Castor seed future September-December contracts declined sharply due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,770.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,715.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open 3,950.00 4,245.00 High 3,960.00 4,256.00 Low 3,813.00 4,104.00 Close 3,813.00 4,104.00 Previous close 3,929.00 4,229.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:17 07Sep12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- September 07 * Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 12,000-0,13,000 versus 15,000-0,16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 707-0,762 versus 700-0,765 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open 3,950.00 n.q. At 1240 local time 3,853.00 n.q. Previous close 3,929.00 4,229.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 07 September 2012 14:17:52RTRS {C}ENDS