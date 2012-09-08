* Castor seed future December contract declined in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,690-0,740 versus 0,707-0,762 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open n.q. 4,050.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,993.00 Previous close 3,813.00 4,104.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- September 08 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sep. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future September-December contracts declined further to close at lower circuit due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,642.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,770.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open 3,740.00 4,050.00 High 3,750.00 4,095.00 Low 3,699.00 3,981.00 Close 3,699.00 3,981.00 Previous close 3,813.00 4,104.00