* Castor seed future December contract lost its early gain and ended at a slightly weak note due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,840.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,657.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open 3,790.00 4,170.00 High 3,790.00 4,180.00 Low 3,790.00 4,075.00 Close 3,790.00 4,107.00 Previous close 3,790.00 4,109.00 ----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:25 18Sep12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- September 18 * Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying support. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 12,000-0,13,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 730-0,775 versus 680-0,739 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open n.q. 4,170.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 4,114.00 Previous close 3,790.00 4,109.00