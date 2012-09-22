* Castor seed future December contract declined sharply in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,680-0,715 versus 0,713-0,750 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open n.q. 3,789.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,789.00 Previous close 3,700.00 3,906.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future December contract declined sharply to close at lower circuit due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,555.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,632.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open n.q. 3,789.00 High n.q. 3,810.00 Low n.q. 3,789.00 Close n.q. 3,789.00 Previous close 3,700.00 3,906.00