* Castor seed future December contract improved due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,557.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,477.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open n.q. 3,835.00 High n.q. 3,903.00 Low n.q. 3,788.00 Close n.q. 3,865.00 Previous close 3,700.00 3,811.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:35 26Sep12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-September 26 * Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 12,000-0,13,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,730 versus 660-0,715 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open n.q. 3,835.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,872.00 Previous close 3,700.00 3,811.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 26 September 2012 14:35:04RTRS {C}ENDS