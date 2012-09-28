* Castor seed future December contract declined sharply due to selling pressure from bear operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,618.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,587.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open n.q. 3,920.00 High n.q. 3,940.00 Low n.q. 3,820.00 Close n.q. 3,820.00 Previous close 3,700.00 3,933.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 11,000-0,12,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-0,735 versus 688-0,734 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open n.q. 3,930.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,908.00 Previous close 3,700.00 3,933.00