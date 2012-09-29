* Castor seed future December contract declined further due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,618.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,618.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open n.q. 3,765.00 High n.q. 3,811.00 Low n.q. 3,706.00 Close n.q. 3,707.00 Previous close 3,700.00 3,820.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 10,000-0,11,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-0,710 versus 660-0,735 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open n.q. 3,765.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 3,750.00 Previous close 3,700.00 3,820.00