* Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,660-0,700 versus 0,672-0,705 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,665.00 At 1210 local time 3,681.00 Previous close 3,665.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- November 20 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Nov. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------