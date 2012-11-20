* Castor seed future December contract improved due to speculative buying at
lower level.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,462.50 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,467.50 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
December contract
Open 3,665.00
High 3,699.00
Low 3,648.00
Close 3,674.00
Previous close 3,665.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to
speculative buying enquiries.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,660-0,700 versus 0,672-0,705 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
December contract
Today's open 3,665.00
At 1210 local time 3,681.00
Previous close 3,665.00