* Castor seed future December contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators. March contract opened today which also showed selling pressure at higher. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,410.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,455.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Open 3,615.00 3,799.00 High 3,639.00 3,799.00 Low 3,590.00 3,757.00 Close 3,605.00 3,765.00 Previous close 3,615.00 ----- -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,655-0,682 versus 0,673-0,695 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,615.00 At 1210 local time 3,618.00 Previous close 3,615.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 22 November 2012 15:25:39RTRS {C}ENDS