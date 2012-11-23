* Castor seed future December contract moved down due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,422.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,410.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Open 3,603.00 n.q. High 3,610.00 n.q. Low 3,544.00 n.q. Close 3,568.00 n.q. Previous close 3,605.00 3,765.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:05 23Nov12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-November 23 * Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,16,000-0,17,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,655-0,685 versus 0,655-0,682 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Today's open 3,603.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,594.00 n.q. Previous close 3,605.00 3,765.00