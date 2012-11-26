* Castor seed future December contract firmed up due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,385.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,422.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Open 3,565.00 n.q. High 3,596.00 n.q. Low 3,544.00 n.q. Close 3,579.00 n.q. Previous close 3,568.00 3,765.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:17 24Nov12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Nov 24 * Castor seed future December contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 13,000-0,14,000 versus 16,000-0,17,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-0,680 versus 655-0,685 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Today's open 3,565.00 n.q. At 1145 local time 3,554.00 n.q. Previous close 3,568.00 3,765.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Saturday, 24 November 2012 13:17:30RTRS {C}ENDS