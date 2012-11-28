* Castor seed future market remain closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,417.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,417.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Open 0,000.00 n.q. High 0,000.00 n.q. Low 0,000.00 n.q. Close 0,000.00 n.q. Previous close 3,549.00 3,765.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future market remained closed today on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,660-0,670 versus 0,655-0,685 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Today's open 0,000.00 n.q. At 1205 local time 0,000.00 n.q. Previous close 3,549.00 3,765.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- November 28 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.05 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Nov. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1205 local time n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 28 November 2012 14:48:44RTRS {C}ENDS