* Castor seed future December contract improved further due to speculative buying support. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,427.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,410.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Open 3,552.00 n.q. High 3,597.00 n.q. Low 3,544.00 n.q. Close 3,563.00 n.q. Previous close 3,558.00 3,765.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,09,000-0,10,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,660-0,682 versus 0,655-0,680 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Today's open 3,552.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,583.00 n.q. Previous close 3,558.00 3,765.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Saturday, 01 December 2012 14:16:38RTRS {EN}ENDS