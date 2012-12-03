* Castor seed future December contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,442.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,427.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Open 3,575.00 n.q. High 3,583.00 n.q. Low 3,542.00 n.q. Close 3,553.00 n.q. Previous close 3,563.00 3,765.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 13,000-0,14,000 versus 09,000-0,10,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-0,690 versus 660-0,682 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Today's open 3,575.00 n.q. At 1235 local time 3,570.00 n.q. Previous close 3,563.00 3,765.00