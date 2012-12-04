* Castor seed future December contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,415.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,442.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Open 3,555.00 n.q. High 3,563.00 n.q. Low 3,516.00 n.q. Close 3,518.00 n.q. Previous close 3,553.00 3,765.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:36 04Dec12 -Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- December 04 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.15 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1215 local time n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT SOYABEAN OIL/ Tuesday, 04 December 2012 15:36:17RTRS {C}ENDS