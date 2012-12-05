* Castor seed future December contract improved due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,407.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,415.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Open 3,521.00 n.q. High 3,595.00 n.q. Low 3,495.00 n.q. Close 3,580.00 n.q. Previous close 3,518.00 3,765.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:30 05Dec12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-December 05 * Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,12,000-0,13,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,655-0,680 versus 0,655-0,685 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Today's open 3,521.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,522.00 n.q. Previous close 3,518.00 3,765.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 05 December 2012 15:30:49RTRS {C}ENDS