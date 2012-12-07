* Castor seed future December contract fluctuated in a narrow range and ended on a slightly firm note due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,417.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,440.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Open 3,552.00 n.q. High 3,578.00 n.q. Low 3,532.00 n.q. Close 3,551.00 n.q. Previous close 3,542.00 3,765.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 18:13 07Dec12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Dec 07 * Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,655-0,685 versus 0,658-0,686 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Today's open 3,552.00 n.q. At 1215 local time 3,559.00 n.q. Previous close 3,542.00 3,765.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Friday, 07 December 2012 18:13:59RTRS {EN}ENDS