* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 12,000-0,13,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 660-0,693 versus 660-0,690 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Today's open 3,562.00 n.q. At 1225 local time 3,563.00 n.q. Previous close 3,555.00 3,765.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future December contract eased due to lack of speculative buying interest. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,450.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,435.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Open 3,562.00 n.q. High 3,566.00 n.q. Low 3,542.00 n.q. Close 3,553.00 n.q. Previous close 3,555.00 3,765.00