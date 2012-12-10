* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to
speculative buying enquiries.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
12,000-0,13,000 versus 12,000-0,13,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
660-0,693 versus 660-0,690 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
December contract March Contract
Today's open 3,562.00 n.q.
At 1225 local time 3,563.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,555.00 3,765.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Castor seed future December contract eased due to lack of speculative
buying interest.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,450.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,435.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
December contract March Contract
Open 3,562.00 n.q.
High 3,566.00 n.q.
Low 3,542.00 n.q.
Close 3,553.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,555.00 3,765.00