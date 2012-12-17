* Castor seed future December-March contracts improved due to speculative
buying.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,640.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,610.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
December contract March Contract
Open n.q. 4,050.00
High n.q. 4,100.00
Low n.q. 4,010.00
Close n.q. 4,049.00
Previous close 3,857.00 4,041.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Castor seed future March contract improved in the early trades due to
speculative buying.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
0,04,000-0,05,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
0,710-0,735 versus 0,696-0,727 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
December contract March Contract
Today's open n.q. 4,050.00
At 1215 local time n.q. 4,090.00
Previous close 3,857.00 4,041.00