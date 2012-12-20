* Castor seed future March contract improved due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,795.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,697.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Open n.q. 4,155.00 High n.q. 4,190.00 Low n.q. 4,130.00 Close n.q. 4,165.00 Previous close 3,857.00 4,122.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 10,000-0,11,000 versus 13,000-0,14,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 730-0,765 versus 710-0,740 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 4,155.00 At 155 local time n.q. 4,174.00 Previous close 3,857.00 4,122.00