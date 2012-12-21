* Castor seed future March contract dropeed due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,847.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,795.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Open n.q. 4,168.00 High n.q. 4,190.00 Low n.q. 4,090.00 Close n.q. 4,098.00 Previous close 3,857.00 4,165.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 14,000-0,15,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 735-0,773 versus 730-0,765 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 4,168.00 At 1205 local time n.q. 4,170.00 Previous close 3,857.00 4,165.00