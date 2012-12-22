* Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 18,000-0,19,000 versus 14,000-0,15,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 725-0,760 versus 735-0,773 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 4,107.00 At 1235 local time n.q. 4,100.00 Previous close 3,857.00 4,098.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- December 22 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.35 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Dec. Contract Today's open n.q. At 1235 local time n.q. Previous close ------ -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future March contract moved down due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,775.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,847.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Open n.q. 4,107.00 High n.q. 4,125.00 Low n.q. 4,080.00 Close n.q. 4,086.00 Previous close 3,857.00 4,098.00