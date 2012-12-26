* Castor seed future March contract declined further due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,635.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,777.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Open n.q. 3,945.00 High n.q. 3,950.00 Low n.q. 3,849.00 Close n.q. 3,849.00 Previous close 3,857.00 3,968.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:40 26Dec12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Dec 26 * Castor seed future March contract declined in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 22,000-0,23,000 versus 20,000-0,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 695-0,727 versus 725-0,762 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,945.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,896.00 Previous close 3,857.00 3,968.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Wednesday, 26 December 2012 15:40:38RTRS {EN}ENDS