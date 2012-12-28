* Castor seed future March contract improved due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,597.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,565.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Open n.q. 3,860.00 High n.q. 3,896.00 Low n.q. 3,848.00 Close n.q. 3,867.00 Previous close 3,857.00 3,854.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:52 28Dec12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Dec 28 * Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 22,000-0,23,000 versus 21,000-0,22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 690-0,715 versus 685-0,717 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,860.00 At 1245 local time n.q. 3,865.00 Previous close 3,857.00 3,854.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 28 December 2012 15:52:33RTRS {C}ENDS