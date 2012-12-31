* Castor seed future March contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 24,000-0,25,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 690-0,725 versus 695-0,725 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Today's open n.q. 3,887.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,913.00 Previous close 3,857.00 3,875.00