* Castor seed future March contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,657.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,640.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,942.00 High 3,952.00 Low 3,890.00 Close 3,920.00 Previous close 3,838.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 17:58 01Jan13 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Jan 01 * Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,695-0,736 versus 0,690-0,725 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,942.00 At 1210 local time 3,906.00 Previous close 3,938.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Tuesday, 01 January 2013 17:58:23RTRS {EN}ENDS