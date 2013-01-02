* Castor seed future March contract declined due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,627.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,657.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,925.00 High 3,937.00 Low 3,820.00 Close 3,836.00 Previous close 3,920.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:56 02Jan13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Jan 02 * Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 22,000-0,23,000 versus 23,000-0,24,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 695-0,725 versus 695-0,736 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,925.00 At 1210 local time 3,890.00 Previous close 3,920.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 02 January 2013 14:56:14RTRS {C}ENDS