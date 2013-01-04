* Castor seed future March contract moved up due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,615.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,602.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,865.00 High 3,915.00 Low 3,835.00 Close 3,906.00 Previous close 3,864.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:09 04Jan13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Jan 04 * Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 19,000-0,20,000 versus 18,000-0,19,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 690-0,724 versus 685-0,723 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,865.00 At 1210 local time 3,870.00 Previous close 3,864.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 04 January 2013 15:09:52RTRS {C}ENDS