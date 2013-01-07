BRIEF-Reliance Communications says lenders constitute joint forum to consider debt reduction plans
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
* Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 21,000-0,22,000 versus 23,000-0,24,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 695-0,723 versus 695-0,730 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,880.00 At 1210 local time 3,894.00 Previous close 3,897.00
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
Jun 2 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE733E14054 NTPC 90D 5-Jun-17 99.9499 6.1024 4 380 99.9495 6