* Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 21,000-0,22,000 versus 23,000-0,24,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 695-0,723 versus 695-0,730 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,880.00 At 1210 local time 3,894.00 Previous close 3,897.00