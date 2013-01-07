* Castor seed future March contract spurted up due to heavy speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,620.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,635.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,880.00 High 4,008.00 Low 3,875.00 Close 4,008.00 Previous close 3,897.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:21 07Jan13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Jan 07 * Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 21,000-0,22,000 versus 23,000-0,24,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 695-0,723 versus 695-0,730 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,880.00 At 1210 local time 3,894.00 Previous close 3,897.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 07 January 2013 15:21:00RTRS {C}ENDS