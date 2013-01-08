* Castor seed future March contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,707.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,620.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 4,017.00 High 4,055.00 Low 3,978.00 Close 3,991.00 Previous close 4,008.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:39 08Jan13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Jan 08 * Castor seed future March contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 27,000-0,28,000 versus 21,000-0,22,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 700-0,750 versus 695-0,723 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 4,017.00 At 1210 local time 4,000.00 Previous close 4,008.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 08 January 2013 15:39:57RTRS {C}ENDS