* Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 30,000-0,31,000 versus 28,000-0,29,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 695-0,728 versus 700-0,745 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,913.00 At 1220 local time 3,894.00 Previous close 3,916.00