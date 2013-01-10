* Castor seed future March contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a weak note due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,625.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,682.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,913.00 High 3,928.00 Low 3,875.00 Close 3,913.00 Previous close 3,916.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:34 10Jan13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Jan 10 * Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 30,000-0,31,000 versus 28,000-0,29,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 695-0,728 versus 700-0,745 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,913.00 At 1220 local time 3,894.00 Previous close 3,916.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 10 January 2013 13:34:23RTRS {C}ENDS