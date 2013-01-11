* Castor seed future March contract eased due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,620.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,625.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,912.00 High 3,950.00 Low 3,880.00 Close 3,893.00 Previous close 3,913.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:18 11Jan13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Jan 11 * Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 26,000-0,27,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 695-0,725 versus 695-0,728 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,912.00 At 1220 local time 3,930.00 Previous close 3,913.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 11 January 2013 14:18:39RTRS {C}ENDS