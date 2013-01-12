* Castor seed future March contract moved down due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,620.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,620.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,890.00 High 3,903.00 Low 3,835.00 Close 3,847.00 Previous close 3,893.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:26 12Jan13 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Jan 12 * Castor seed future March contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,692-0,725 versus 0,695-0,725 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,890.00 At 1210 local time 3,870.00 Previous close 3,893.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Saturday, 12 January 2013 13:26:04RTRS {EN}ENDS