* Castor seed future March contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,610.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,620.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Open 3,870.00 High 3,884.00 Low 3,821.00 Close 3,828.00 Previous close 3,846.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:48 15Jan13 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Jan 15 * Castor seed future March contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 10,000-0,11,000 versus 27,000-0,28,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 696-0,725 versus 692-0,725 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract Today's open 3,870.00 At 1210 local time 3,865.00 Previous close 3,846.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 15 January 2013 13:48:50RTRS {C}ENDS